Wooden Nickel
A downloadable game demo for Windows and macOS
NOTE: Wooden Nickel's development is currently on hold, but we've decided to make the demo free to download. Enjoy!
A frontier adventure set in the great, remorseless Old West.
As a stranger drifting through, you step inside the curiosities of the local newspaper to explore a tiny, hard luck town and the lands around it. Meet the locals, wander the desert, and make choices that shape each morning's paper in a growing spread of possibilities.
- Embrace curiosity. Step inside the articles and advertisements of a colorful Old West newspaper that responds to your part in its story.
- Make connections. Uncover an increasingly interconnected set of mysteries, absurdities, and unexpected friendships—or hostilities.
- Come back soon. Your train south arrives in one week, leaving you to wonder what untrod paths lie still behind in this land of dust and ambition.
…
RECOGNITION
- The Game Festival Selection (The Game Awards 2019)
- Day of the Devs Showcase Selection (2019)
- Indie MEGABOOTH Selection (2019)
- Kinda Funny Games Showcase Selection (2019)
…
ABOUT THE DEVELOPER
Wooden Nickel is the third game from married duo Brain&Brain, best known for folktale adventure Burly Men at Sea.
…
ADDITIONAL CREDITS
Music: Plied Sound
Sound Design: Eduardo Ortiz Frau, Kat Wenske
QA Testing: Robert Megone
|Published
|1 day ago
|Status
|On hold
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS
|Rating
|Author
|Brain&Brain
|Genre
|Adventure, Interactive Fiction
|Tags
|2D, Colorful, Experimental, Exploration, Historical, Meaningful Choices, Narrative, Western
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
Wooden Nickel Demo (Mac) 66 MB
Wooden Nickel Demo (Win) 65 MB
Controls.pdf 50 kB
Development log
- Wooden Nickel on hold, demo available1 day ago