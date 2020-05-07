NOTE: Wooden Nickel's development is currently Wooden Nickel's development is currently on hold , but we've decided to make the demo free to download. Enjoy!





A frontier adventure set in the great, remorseless Old West.

As a stranger drifting through, you step inside the curiosities of the local newspaper to explore a tiny, hard luck town and the lands around it. Meet the locals, wander the desert, and make choices that shape each morning's paper in a growing spread of possibilities.

Step inside the articles and advertisements of a colorful Old West newspaper that responds to your part in its story. Make connections. Uncover an increasingly interconnected set of mysteries, absurdities, and unexpected friendships—or hostilities.

RECOGNITION

The Game Festival Selection (The Game Awards 2019)

Day of the Devs Showcase Selection (2019)

Indie MEGABOOTH Selection (2019)

Kinda Funny Games Showcase Selection (2019)

ABOUT THE DEVELOPER

Wooden Nickel is the third game from married duo Brain&Brain, best known for folktale adventure Burly Men at Sea.

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Music: Plied Sound

Sound Design: Eduardo Ortiz Frau, Kat Wenske

QA Testing: Robert Megone



