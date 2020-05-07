A downloadable game demo for Windows and macOS

NOTE: Wooden Nickel's development is currently on hold, but we've decided to make the demo free to download. Enjoy!


A frontier adventure set in the great, remorseless Old West.

As a stranger drifting through, you step inside the curiosities of the local newspaper to explore a tiny, hard luck town and the lands around it. Meet the locals, wander the desert, and make choices that shape each morning's paper in a growing spread of possibilities.

  • Embrace curiosity. Step inside the articles and advertisements of a colorful Old West newspaper that responds to your part in its story.
  • Make connections. Uncover an increasingly interconnected set of mysteries, absurdities, and unexpected friendships—or hostilities.
  • Come back soon. Your train south arrives in one week, leaving you to wonder what untrod paths lie still behind in this land of dust and ambition.

RECOGNITION
  • The Game Festival Selection (The Game Awards 2019)
  • Day of the Devs Showcase Selection (2019)
  • Indie MEGABOOTH Selection (2019)
  • Kinda Funny Games Showcase Selection (2019)

ABOUT THE DEVELOPER

Wooden Nickel is the third game from married duo Brain&Brain, best known for folktale adventure Burly Men at Sea.

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Music: Plied Sound

Sound Design: Eduardo Ortiz FrauKat Wenske

QA Testing: Robert Megone


